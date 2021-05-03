Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years

The Microsoft co-founder announced he and Melinda were splitting up via Twitter on Monday.

After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage, Bill Gates, Twitter.

Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives, Bill Gates, Twitter.

We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can growth together as a couple in this next phase of our lives, Bill Gates, Twitter.

The couple were married in 1994.

The vastly influential Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation oversees an endowment of more than $50 billion.

Bill Gates is worth more than $124 billion, making him one of the richest people in the world.

The fate of the foundation and of the Gates fortune has yet to be disclosed