Best chore apps for parents

Apps are helping parents to motivate children to do their chores.

OR SEND US A MESSAGE ON SOCIALMEDITHERE’S MORE TO FOX 4 WHEN YOUVISIT OUR WEBSITE, AND ALL-NEWON FOX 4 NOW DOT COM TONIGHT,CHORES!

NO WORD GENERATES ALOUDER GROAN FROM OUR KIDS, BUTTHERE’S AN APP FOR THAT.

INFACT, THERE ARE SEVERAL!(47-101) KIDS COLLECT POINTSCALLED SMORES BY DOING CHORES,COMPLETING SCHOOL WORK OR SIMPLYBY BRUSHING THEIR TEETH...BUT IFTHEY DON’T THEY CAN LOSE SMORESWHICH ALL ACCUMULATE WHICH CANBE TRADED IN FOR REWARDS SET BYYOU.THE BEST APPS TO GET YOUR