Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, end 27-year marriage | Oneindia News
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, end 27-year marriage | Oneindia News

Bill Gates, the co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft and his wife and partner for 27 years, Melinda Gates have decided to split.

The two met at Microsoft and got married in 1994.

#BillGates #Melindagates #Divorce