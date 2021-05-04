Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, end 27-year marriage | Oneindia News

Bill Gates, the co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft and his wife and partner for 27 years, Melinda Gates have decided to split.
The two met at Microsoft and got married in 1994.
Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage, the couple announced in a joint statement Monday.