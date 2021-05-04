Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of adult Americans by July 4

President Joe Biden is setting a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4, the White House said.The new goal, which also includes fully vaccinating 160 million adults by Independence Day, comes as demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their vaccine doses unordered.
Covid 19 coronavirus: President Joe Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
New Zealand Herald
