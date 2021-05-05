INS Talwar arrives in India with 54 tons liquid oxygen

During the second wave of COVID-19, the requirement of oxygen has soared in the country.
To fulfil the requirement, INS Talwar arrived at New Mangalore Port with first consignment of 54 tons of liquid oxygen from Bahrain on May 05.
Indian Navy deployed warships to bring oxygen from other countries. Special operation launched to bring oxygen filled cryogenic..