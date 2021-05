Raab dismisses claims Covid rules were waived for G7

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab dismissed accusations the government waived Covid social distancing rules when hosting G7 nation representatives at a meeting in London.

The entire Indian delegation in the UK for the talks must self-isolate after two cases of Covid were detected amongst the group.

Report by Alibhaiz.

