G7 foreign ministers call on China to ‘respect human rights’ following summit

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of industrialised nations have called on China to “respect human rights and fundamental freedoms” following their first face-to-face meeting in over two years.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his counterparts from the US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and the EU met for a two-day summit hosted in London, where security challenges and the pandemic were on the agenda.