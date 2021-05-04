G7 foreign ministers meet in person in over two years

Foreign and development ministers gather at Lancaster House on the second day of the G7 meeting in London.

This is the first time representatives from leading nations are meeting face-to-face in over two years since the pandemic hit.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has welcomed individuals from all over the world including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, the US and EU.

Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and South Africa have also been invited.

Representatives are set to discuss a variety of issues over the three-day meeting including climate change, relations with Russia, China and Iran, as well as the crisis in Myanmar.

The meeting comes ahead of the leaders’ summit scheduled to take place in Cornwall in June.

Report by Bradbrookh.

