BA pilots hail ‘incredible’ medical aid flight to India

The British Airways pilots flying an aircraft packed with 27 tonnes of medical aid to India have hailed the hard work that has gone into getting the flight off the ground.The airline said the load included hundreds of oxygen cylinders, plus respirators, blood oxygen saturation monitors and care packages.
Watch: India receives 5th consignment of 545 oxygen concentrators from United States
HT Digital Content
The fifth flight from United States arrived in India with covid medical aid. A US flight carrying 545 oxygen concentrators reached..