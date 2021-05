Sushant Singh Rajput Case | Netizens Asks #CBI Why Delay In SSR Case On Social Media

The Supreme Court had directed the CBI to conduct an investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on 19 August 2020 and until now after 10 month of delay there is been no report regarding the case.

Well in this case the fans eagerly waiting for justice and asks #CBI Why Delay In SSR Case on social media.