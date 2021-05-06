Designer creates cool miniature sets from popular TV shows and movies

A designer working in London has created these awesome tiny sets from famous TV shows and movies.

A designer working in London has created these awesome tiny sets from famous TV shows and movies.

Among others, Felipe Miranda has lovingly crafted the apartment front doors from "Friends", the Iron Throne from "Game of Thrones" and a set from the Stanley Kubrick classic "The Shining." "I filmed these videos in the past month in my studio in London," said the talented 24-year-old.