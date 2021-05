'Momentous day' as Conservatives win Hartlepool by-election

The Conservatives have won the Hartlepool by-election, taking the constituency for the first time since it was created almost 50 years ago.

Jill Mortimer defeated Labour candidate Dr Paul Williams by 6,940 votes to become the first woman ever to be elected as MP for the town.

The newly elected MP described it as a "truly historic result and a momentous day".

Report by Thomasl.

