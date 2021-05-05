Party leaders have final campaign day before elections

Party leaders embark on their final day of campaigning ahead of Thursday’s elections across England, Scotland and Wales.

Many issues are at stake for the elections across the UK.

In Scotland, a strong result will see the SNP seek another independence referendum.

The Labour party in Wales have been in charge since 1999 and hope to remain in power for another year although they face challenges from the Conservatives and other parties trying to gain seats.

The race to be Hartlepool’s next MP is also underway, as Sir Keir Starmer fights to win the by-election for the Labour Party.

This is Starmer’s first parliamentary electoral test since becoming the Labour leader.

Local council seats will also be up for grabs in England as leaders focus on a variety of issues including public transport and education.

Report by Odonovanc.

