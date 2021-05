Rahul Gandhi writes to PM | 'I fear this is just the beginning' | Oneindia News

The central government has to supply 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Delhi every day till further orders, the Supreme Court said this morning.

DMK chief MK Stalin was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with 33 members of his cabinet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday with four urgent issues to address.

