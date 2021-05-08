EU stands firmly with India in COVID-19 crisis: EU Commission President

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on May 08 said European Union (EU) stands firmly at the side of India in this challenging time of COVID-19.

"It was for us a very historical moment to make sure that EU stands firmly at the side of India in this challenging time and assure PM Modi of our solidarity and support with all that's needed at moment, from oxygen generators to medicines and ventilators," Leyen said.

"17 EU Members States have supported a worth over 100 million Euros of supply that has been brought to India and is being brought in the next days through the EU Civil Protection mechanism and further assistance will follow," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today also virtually participated in the meeting of EU as a special invitee, on the invitation of Council's President.