Nepal PM KP Oli lose vote of confidence, to tender resignation| Oneindia News

Dozens of bodies were seen floating in the river at Chausa town on Bihar's border with Uttar Pradesh and later piling up on the banks.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his state cannot spare any further oxygen as they have already supplied their buffer stock to neighbouring states and are now left with just 86 metric tonne of buffer.

The Congress Working Committee on Monday held a meeting where it discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.

A large section of class 12 students has taken to Twitter demanding for cancelation of board exams. #NepalPM #Covid19 #PMModi