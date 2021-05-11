IBM's 2nm transistors could supercharge your phone (in a few years) | Upscaled Mini

IBM has announced the development of 2nm transistors, partnering with Samsung and their extensive EUV manufacturing capability to produce chips with these extraordinarily small parts.

Smaller transistors can improve performance, or power consumption, and are a big way our devices get faster.

More important than size, though, is that these are some of the first "nanosheet" or "gate-all-around" transistors we've seen, a new design compared to the FinFET-based chips we've seen for the past decade.

IBM has a habit of announcing these breakthroughs a good 3-5 years before they really come to market (they announced 5nm in 2017), so while faster chips are coming, don't hold your breath.