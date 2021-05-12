Ellen DeGeneres To End Talk Show , After 19 Seasons.
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ is coming to an end.
The 63-year-old daytime television host privately discussed her decision to sign off with ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’ .
According to DeGeneres, the show’s 19 seasons have been “fun,” but it's “just not a challenge anymore.” .
I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged … And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.
I need something new to challenge me, Ellen DeGeneres, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.
She also revealed that her decision to end the show was actually several years in the making.
I was going to stop after season 16.
That was going to be my last season … we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last.
That’s been the plan all along.
, Ellen DeGeneres, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.
Although she’s not sure what’s next, DeGeneres does know that her first challenge is to “sit still for a minute.” .
I don’t know how long I’ll be able to do that because I’m like a Ferrari in neutral.
I’m constantly needing to go.
So, that’s my first challenge and then I’m going to figure it out, Ellen DeGeneres, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'