Ellen DeGeneres To End Talk Show After 19 Seasons

The 63-year-old daytime television host privately discussed her decision to sign off with ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’ .

According to DeGeneres, the show’s 19 seasons have been “fun,” but it's “just not a challenge anymore.” .

I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged … And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.

I need something new to challenge me, Ellen DeGeneres, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

She also revealed that her decision to end the show was actually several years in the making.

I was going to stop after season 16.

That was going to be my last season … we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last.

That’s been the plan all along.

, Ellen DeGeneres, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Although she’s not sure what’s next, DeGeneres does know that her first challenge is to “sit still for a minute.” .

I don’t know how long I’ll be able to do that because I’m like a Ferrari in neutral.

I’m constantly needing to go.

So, that’s my first challenge and then I’m going to figure it out, Ellen DeGeneres, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'