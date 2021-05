Burnham: Local lockdown will ‘go down like a lead balloon’

Andy Burnham says a local lockdown would “go down like a lead balloon” in Greater Manchester, “because they didn’t work last year.” The mayor was speaking after Boris Johnson refused to rule out the introduction of a local lockdown in Bolton, which has seen a surge in Indian variant (B16172) coronavirus cases.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn