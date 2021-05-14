‘Friends’ Reunion Special at HBO Max to Premiere in May

The first teaser trailer for the long-awaited reunion special dropped on May 13.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox.

Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer will all return to Stage 24 at Warner Bros.

Studio to celebrate the iconic show.

Other guest stars will include Justin Bieber.

Lady Gaga.

James Corden.

BTS and more.

'Friends: The Reunion' will debut on May 27 on HBO Max