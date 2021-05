India: Drop in Covid-19 cases, PM Modi holds a high-level review meet | Oneindia News

India logged 3.11 lakh fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 2.46 crore.

The country recorded 4,077 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 2.7 lakh.

India has been recording more than 1 lakh infections every day since April 5.

While the country has seen a drop in Covid cases lately, nearly 40 lakh cases have been logged in the last 10 days alone.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #PMModi