Record Covid deaths in India | PM Modi holds review meet | Oneindia News

India saw the deadliest day of the pandemic with 3,689 deaths in last 24 hours.

3.92 lakh new cases were added, lower than the milestone of 4 lakh cases reported a day before.

PM Narendra Modi this morning held a Covid-19 review meet, even as counting was underway for high stakes battles in 5 states.

#IndiaCovid #SecondWave #NarendraModi