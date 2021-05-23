Delhi lockdown extended by another week, Arvind Kejriwal says 'need caution'|Covid-19| Oneindia News

The lockdown in Delhi has been extended by another week.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, India's two-time Olympic medallist, was arrested this morning over alleged involvement in the murderof a fellow wrestler in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

Rahul tweeted Crocodiles are innocent, taking a dig at Prime Minister turning emotional during his digital interaction with doctors in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Friday.

India recorded 2.40 lakh covid cases in the last 24 hours.

