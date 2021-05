India reports less than 2 Lakh covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day| Oneindia News

India's COVID-19 graph continues to show a declining trend with 1.73 lakh new Covid cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily spike in 45 days.

Earlier this month, the country's daily cases hit a grim world record with 4.14 lakh infections.

Even as India continues to see an alarming surge in cases as compared to other nations in the world, this is the second consecutive day that less than 2 lakh cases have been registered.

