Covid-19: India records 4,529 deaths in 24 hours, 2.67 Lakh fresh cases | Oneindia News

Four thousand five hundred and twenty-nine coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours in India, highest-ever Covid deaths in a day, and 2.67 lakh fresh infections were logged as a deadly second wave continues to affect lakhs every day.

This is the seventh time since May 12 when India has registered over 4,000 daily deaths due to Covid.

