India Sets Global Record for Daily COVID-19 Deaths.

On May 19, the Health Ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The new number brought India’s confirmed deaths to a total of 283,248.

The previous record for most daily deaths was 4,475 on Jan.

12 in the United States.

India's COVID-19 vaccinations have fallen from 4 million doses a day at the beginning of April to 2 million or less this week.

Globally, coronavirus infections have reached 25 million cases, with India coming second to the U.S