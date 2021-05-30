PM Modi says 'India producing 10 times more oxygen than before'| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on his Mann Ki Baat said that the production of liquid medical oxygen has gone up by ten times.

India on Sunday reported 1,65,553 new Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest daily figure the country has seen in the last 46 days.

Crores of BJP karyakartas will fan out in one lakh villages across India to do service work as BJP celebrates the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government.

India has sent the deportation documents for Mehul Choksi, wanted for the PNB loan scam.

