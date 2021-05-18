PM Modi speaks up on efforts to increase vaccine supply| Oneindia News

The three arrested TMC heavyweights Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra were rushed to the hospital.

As several states tackle vaccine shortage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today continuous efforts were being made to increase vaccine supply in a big way.

The government-appointed task force on Covid-19 on Monday removed plasma therapy from the treatment protocol for adult Covid-19 patients.

KK Aggarwal, a former president of the Indian Medical Association and a prominent face of the medical fraternity in the country, died last night due to Covid.Four people were killed in Gujarat as Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat last night that damaged houses and trees and forced people to flee.

#KKAggarwal #CycloneTauktae #NaradaStingCase