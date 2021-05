The tier system failed - Sadiq Khan says he would not support localised lockdowns

The Mayor of London has said he would not support another tiered Covid-19 restrictions system.The rise in cases of the highly transmissible variant of concern risks the next stage of England’s road map out of lockdown, currently pencilled in for June 21, being delayed.

But if outbreaks are limited, ministers could opt instead to push ahead with the reopening while keeping some areas under restrictions in an echo of the controversial tiers system.