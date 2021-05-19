Minister calls for de-escalation of tensions in Middle East

The UK Government has condemned "acts of terrorism by Hamas" in the Middle East and called for a de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said that Israel "has a legitimate right to self-defence" but added that "it is vital that all actions are proportionate".

Mr Cleverly also said the Government is "concerned" that buildings housing media organisations have been destroyed.

Report by THOMASL.

