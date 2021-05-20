Grant Shapps: We ask people not to go on holiday to amber list countries

Asked if it was “irresponsible” to go on holiday to an amber list country, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We ask people not to… that is the situation.“If you do go away to an amber country – for whatever reason – you end up having to take a vast series of tests: pre-departure tests before you can return, one on day two, one on day eight, if you wanted to release early one on day five as well, there’s a lot of cost involved in that,” he told the BBC.