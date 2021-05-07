Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel on quarantine-free travel lis

Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel are among 12 countries and territories people in England can visit from May 17 without self-isolating on their return.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told a Downing Street press conference that the removal of international travel restrictions was "necessarily cautious", adding: "We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe." The green list also consists of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands and the Falkland Islands.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn