Prince William: Panorama interview ‘holds no legitimacy’

The Duke of Cambridge had condemned the BBC’s handling of his mother’s Panorama in 1995.

In a statement William described the BBC’s tactics in gaining access to his mother to interview, by using forged documents, was ‘deceitful’ and said that it contributed to his mothers fear, paranoia and isolation, and went some ways to damage the relationship further between his parents.

In the statement he also said the Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.