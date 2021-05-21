'That's stupid': Cuomo reacts to question about book deal

New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo reacts to a question from a reporter on his $5 million book deal about leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.
New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo reacts to a question from a reporter on his $5 million book deal about leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking some heat for his book deal that he believes is uncalled for.
On Thursday, Cuomo..
Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shot down a reporter’s question about making over $5 million off of his memoir as COVID-19..