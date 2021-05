IAF pilot Abhinav Chaudhary's father clings to son's last memories | Oneindia News

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinav Chaudhary died on Friday after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed into an open field at Langeana village of Punjab’s Moga district.

His family in Meerut is shattered and a cloak of grief shrouded the home as his relatives and neighbours tried to come to terms with the shocking loss.

