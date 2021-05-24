Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds 'to wed in 2022'
Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are to “celebrate their wedding” in summer next year, it has been reported.The couple have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for an event on Saturday July 30 2022, according to The Sun.The paper said details of where they will marry remained a secret.