Anti-Muslim sentiment ‘remains a problem’ in the Tory party, investigation finds

Boris Johnson’s comments about women wearing the burka have given an impression that the Tories are “insensitive to Muslim communities”, an independent review into alleged Islamophobia and discrimination in the Conservative Party has said.The inquiry found anti-Muslim sentiment was seen at local association and individual levels but claims of “institutional racism” were not borne out by evidence of the way complaints were handled.In a pointed message to Mr Johnson, the review led by Professor Swaran Singh said the leadership of the party “ought to set a good example for appropriate behaviours and language”.