Family of George Floyd visits Capitol Hill

The family of George Floyd visits Washington DC on the anniversary of his death to mourn with President Joe Biden and prod Congress to act as they commemorate the loss of their brother, father and son one year ago.Floyd's death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform, but a legislative response has been elusive.
One year anniversary of George's Floyd's death
