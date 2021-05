Cummings: ‘we sent people with Covid back to care homes’

Prime minister’s former aide Dominic Cummings tells the joint Science and Technology Committee & Health and Social Care Committee that the suggestion the government put a protective ring around care homes was “complete nonsense”, adding that “we sent people with Covid back to care homes”.

Report by Taylorjo.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn