Matt Hancock says India variant could make up 75% of cases

Health Secretary Matt Hancock begins a press conference on coronavirus by saying the government has been “unwavering in our focus to protect life”.

He adds that the Indian variant could now make up as many as 75% new Covid-19 cases.

Report by Taylorjo.

