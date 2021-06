Doctors on covid duty plead for one last IAS attempt | UPSC Examinations 2021 | Oneindia News

On February 24 of this year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition filed by UPSC aspirants, who had exhausted their last chance in 2020.

A few days ago, the same petitioners have filed an intervention application.

They say that they couldn't prepare well for the exams owing to the pandemic.

A few of these petitioners include doctors, who say that they were active in Covid duty.

