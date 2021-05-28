Skip to main content
Saturday, May 29, 2021

Dow Movers: BA, CRM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.7%.

Year to date, Salesforce.

Om registers a 8.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.2%.

Boeing is showing a gain of 15.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.0%, and Amgen, trading up 1.1% on the day.

