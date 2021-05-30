Indian Government assures 12 Crore Vaccine Doses In June | Oneindia News

The weather department said today that the onset of the annual monsoon over the Indian subcontinent has been delayed by two days; India has sent the deportation documents to Dominica for Mehul Choksi; India experiences a continued spike in the case fatality rate due to Covid-19; The Uttar Pradesh government decided to relax restrictions in districts that currently have less than 600 active Covid cases; The centre has said that almost 12 crore doses of Covid vaccines will be available in June.

