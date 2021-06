Attorney for lawmaker trying to sue GOP colleague says they can't find him

Rep.

Mo Brooks (R-AL) is avoiding a lawsuit from his colleague Rep.

Eric Swalwell (D-CA) that seeks to hold him accountable for the January 6 Capitol insurrection – so much so that Swalwell’s attorneys hired a private investigator to find him.

CNN’s Erin Burnett speaks with Swalwell’s attorney, Philip Andonian.