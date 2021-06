Covid-19 third wave may be as deadly as the second, may last 98 days| SBI Report | Oneindia News

As the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic gradually diminishes, there is fear that the third wave could be just round the corner.

The intensity of a COVID-19 third wave in India will be as severe as that of the second wave if any indication is to be had from what other nations have reported, SBI said in its latest 'Ecowrap' report that details the economy's performance amid the pandemic.

#Covid19 #ThirdWave #SBIReport