Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in 12 to 15-year-olds

The UK has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorised the use of the jab in the younger age group on Friday following a review of its safety, quality and effectiveness.The Pfizer Covid-19 jab was the first to be authorised for use in the UK at the end of last year.
Pfizer vaccine approved for 12 - 15-year-olds
Sky News UK Studios
UK medicines regulator has approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds and a joint committee will review the findings.