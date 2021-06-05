India surpasses US in terms of vaccinating people with at least first dose | Oneindia News

Yesterday, NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said India has surpassed the US in terms of the number of people who have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.
#India #US #CovidVaccine
Yesterday, NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said India has surpassed the US in terms of the number of people who have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.
#India #US #CovidVaccine
UK Announces, Zero Daily Covid Deaths.
For the first time since last March, the UK has announced zero daily Covid deaths,..
A man in Lucknow has filed a complaint against Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and others, alleging that he did not..