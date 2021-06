People fly to amber list countries despite government advice

People are continuing to fly to amber list countries - such as Greece and Italy - despite government advice to avoid travel to all but green list countries.

From Tuesday, Portugal will be dropped from the green list leaving British travellers rushing to get home to avoid having to take two PCR tests and self-isolate for 10 days.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn