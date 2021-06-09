Skip to main content
Tornado touches down near Denver

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:28s 0 shares 1 views
A tornado was confirmed to touch down in Weld County, Colorado near Denver on Monday, June 7.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @brentmcgirr.

