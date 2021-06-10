Biden has run-in with cicada before boarding Air Force One

Cicadas wreak havoc before President Joe Biden departed on his first trip abroad as commander-in-chief.
CNN correspondent Pete Muntean reports on the bug out.
Joe Biden has flown into the UK ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson on Thursday on his first overseas trip as US president.
Joe Biden has arrived in the UK on Air Force One ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall.